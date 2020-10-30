MULTIMEDIA

Devastation, as strong quake shakes Turkey and Greece

Tuncay Dersinlioglu, Reuters

Locals and officials search for survivors at a collapsed building after a strong earthquake struck the Aegean Sea on Friday and was felt in both Greece and Turkey, where some buildings collapsed in the coastal province of Izmir, Turkey on Friday. The quake, which the US Geological Survey measured at 7.0 magnitude, also caused a mini-tsunami on the eastern Aegean Sea island of Samos, damaging buildings according to Greek public television.