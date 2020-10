MULTIMEDIA

COVID-19 cases rise anew in Malaysia

Vincent Thian, AP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

A doctor collects a sample for a coronavirus test from a baby in Subang on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Thursday. Malaysia extended restricted movements in its biggest city Kuala Lumpur, neighboring Selangor state and the administrative capital of Putrajaya from Wednesday in an attempt to curb a sharp rise in coronavirus cases.