Hurricane Otis leaves at least 39 dead in Mexico

Hurricane Otis leaves at least 39 dead in Acapulco, Mexico

David Guzman, EPA-EFE

Posted at Oct 29 2023 01:35 PM

An aerial view of the Plaza Manzanillo yacht club affected by Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Mexico on Saturday. The Plaza Manzanillo yacht club, one of the principal tourist spots in the entire Mexico, was partially destroyed by the Hurricane Otis on October 25, 2023. At least 39 people were reported killed with dozens injured and 10 missing after the hurricane hit the famous tourist area.

