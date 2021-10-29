New name for Facebook

MULTIMEDIA

Facebook renames itself to 'Meta'

Carlos Barria, Reuters

A man poses in front of a sign of Meta, the new name for the company formerly known as Facebook, at its headquarters in Menlo Park, California, U.S. on Thursday. Facebook rebranded itself as Meta to reflect its focus on the virtual world, the metaverse, amidst the controversy surrounding leaked documents that have plunged it into its biggest crisis.