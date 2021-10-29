Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Facebook renames itself to 'Meta'

Carlos Barria, Reuters

Posted at Oct 29 2021 10:32 AM | Updated as of Oct 29 2021 10:33 AM

New name for Facebook

A man poses in front of a sign of Meta, the new name for the company formerly known as Facebook, at its headquarters in Menlo Park, California, U.S. on Thursday. Facebook rebranded itself as Meta to reflect its focus on the virtual world, the metaverse, amidst the controversy surrounding leaked documents that have plunged it into its biggest crisis. 

Read More:  Facebook   rebrand   rename   Meta   crisis   metaverse   virtual reality  