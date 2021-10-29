New name for Facebook

MULTIMEDIA
Facebook renames itself to 'Meta'
Carlos Barria, Reuters
Posted at Oct 29 2021 10:32 AM | Updated as of Oct 29 2021 10:33 AM
A man poses in front of a sign of Meta, the new name for the company formerly known as Facebook, at its headquarters in Menlo Park, California, U.S. on Thursday. Facebook rebranded itself as Meta to reflect its focus on the virtual world, the metaverse, amidst the controversy surrounding leaked documents that have plunged it into its biggest crisis.
- /life/10/29/21/maureen-wroblewitz-grateful-for-juan-karlos-support
- /business/10/29/21/uk-ready-to-back-ph-climate-change-response-envoy
- /sports/10/29/21/nba-wizards-hold-off-hawks-122-111
- /news/10/29/21/delta-variant-at-endgame-as-covid-cases-fall-group
- /news/10/29/21/robredo-pitches-drug-crackdown-as-intense-as-dutertes-but-with-reforms