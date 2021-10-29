Migrants flock to U.S. border

MULTIMEDIA

Refugees flock to US border ahead of new controls

Isaac Guzman, AFP

Migrants heading in a caravan to the US walk towards Mexico City to request asylum and refugee status in Villa Comaltitlan, Chiapas State, Mexico, on Thursday. Around 1,000 migrants seeking refugee status are marching towards the Mexican capital, as the government faced a call by the United Nations to process the requests quickly.