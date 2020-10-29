MULTIMEDIA

Pro-democracy protests in Thailand continue

Gemunu Amarasinghe, AP

Pro-democracy protesters perform on a mock "red carpet" fashion show billed as a counterpoint to a fashion show being held by one of the monarchy's princesses nearby in Bangkok, Thursday. The protesters continued to gather Thursday, led by their three main demands of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's resignation, changes to a constitution that was drafted under military rule and reforms to the constitutional monarchy.