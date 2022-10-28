MULTIMEDIA

Ukraine deploys 'battle drones'

Sergey Kozlov, EPA-EFE

Ukrainian servicemen operate a battle drone in downtown Kharkiv, Ukraine on Thursday during its presentation. The battle drones 'Kazhan' (night bat) were bought by residents during the campaign organized by the administrators of Kharkiv's telegram channels. The drones are capable of lifting about 20 kilograms and will be used on the front line. The Ukrainian army pushed Russian troops from occupied territory in the northeast of the country in counterattacks.