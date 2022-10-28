MULTIMEDIA

Shen the T. Rex to go on auction

How Hwee Young, EPA-EFE

Installation crew members put together the skeleton of a Tyrannosaurus Rex named Shen the T. rex, ahead of a preview by auction house, Christies at the Victoria Theatre and Concert Hall in Singapore on Thursday. The 1,400kg T-rex measuring 12.2 meters long, 4.6 meters high and 2.1 meters wide will be exhibited here before being auctioned at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre on 30 November, the first Tyrannosaurus Rex fossil offered at an auction in Asia.