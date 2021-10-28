Home  >  Overseas

Children ages 3 to 11 get vaccine in China

In China, the young start getting COVID-19 vaccines

A child receives the coronavirus vaccine at a school in Handan, in China's northern Hebi province on Wednesday, after the city began vaccinating children. China has started giving COVID-19 vaccines to children ages 3 to 11 as the country deals with fresh outbreaks of the Delta variant. 

