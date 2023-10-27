MULTIMEDIA

'Armed and dangerous' Maine shooter still at large

CJ Gunther, EPA-EFE

Tactical team members get ready to head back out to search for the suspect of a shooting in Lisbon, Maine, USA, on Thursday, following a mass shooting during which a man on late October 25, reportedly opened fire killing at least 22 people and injuring numerous others, according to a Lewinston city official. The 'armed and dangerous' Army reservist is still at large.

