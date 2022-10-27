Supporters mark 40 days since Mahsa Amini's death

MULTIMEDIA

Thousands defy heightened Iran security to mourn Mahsa Amini

This UGC image posted on Twitter reportedly on Wednesday shows an unveiled woman standing on top of a vehicle as thousands make their way towards Aichi cemetery in Saqez, Mahsa Amini's home town in the western Iranian province of Kurdistan, to mark 40 days since her death, defying heightened security measures as part of a bloody crackdown on women-led protests. A wave of unrest has rocked Iran since 22-year-old Amini died on Sept. 16 following her arrest by the morality police in Tehran for allegedly breaching the country's strict rules on hijab headscarves and modest clothing.