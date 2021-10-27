Red light, Green light with 'Squid Game' doll

MULTIMEDIA

Squid Game craze in Seoul

Kim Hong-Ji, Reuters

A giant doll named 'Younghee' from Netflix series 'Squid Game' is on display at a park in Seoul, South Korea in this photo taken on Tuesday. 'Squid Game' has been watched by 142 million households since its September 17 debut, helping Netflix add 4.38 million new subscribers.