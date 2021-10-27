Red light, Green light with 'Squid Game' doll

MULTIMEDIA
Squid Game craze in Seoul
Kim Hong-Ji, Reuters
Posted at Oct 27 2021 11:06 AM | Updated as of Oct 27 2021 11:07 AM
A giant doll named 'Younghee' from Netflix series 'Squid Game' is on display at a park in Seoul, South Korea in this photo taken on Tuesday. 'Squid Game' has been watched by 142 million households since its September 17 debut, helping Netflix add 4.38 million new subscribers.
