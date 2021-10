COVID-19 spread brings paid week off in Russia

MULTIMEDIA

Russia's Putin orders nationwide paid week off to curb COVID-19 spread

Kiril Kudryavtsev, AFP

A serviceman of Russia's Emergencies Ministry wearing protective gear disinfects Moscow's Savelovsky railway station on Tuesday amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a nationwide paid week off starting Oct. 30 to curb fast spreading infections while Moscow is set to shut non-essential services between Oct. 28 and Nov. 7.