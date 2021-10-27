Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Massive flooding in Cambodia

Tang Chhin Sothy, AFP

Posted at Oct 27 2021 05:22 PM

Cambodia send flood warnings

Men pull a cart loaded with a coffin as they walk through floodwaters on the outskirts of Phnom Penh on Thursday, following heavy monsoon rains. Cambodia’s Ministry of Water Resource issued flood warnings due to a low pressure area in the country.

