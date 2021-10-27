Cambodia send flood warnings

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Massive flooding in Cambodia Tang Chhin Sothy, AFP Posted at Oct 27 2021 05:22 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Men pull a cart loaded with a coffin as they walk through floodwaters on the outskirts of Phnom Penh on Thursday, following heavy monsoon rains. Cambodia’s Ministry of Water Resource issued flood warnings due to a low pressure area in the country. Philippines among Southeast Asian nations missing from push to protect 30% of planet Read More: Cambodia flooding Phnom Penh LPA Low pressure area Cambodia weather Cambodia flooding Cambodia LPA /business/10/27/21/lucio-tan-throwing-505-million-lifeline-to-pal/sports/10/27/21/kim-gequillana-retires-from-volleyball/news/10/27/21/ph-to-recieve-300000-courses-of-mercks-covid-19-pill/entertainment/10/27/21/american-singer-sahara-releases-single-tanging-hiling/life/10/27/21/more-pinoys-searching-for-getaways-near-manila