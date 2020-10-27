Protesters light up Bangkok

Home  >  Overseas

Gemunu Amarasinghe, AP

Pro-democracy demonstrators shine their mobile phone lights as they march to the German Embassy in central Bangkok, Thailand on Monday. As lawmakers debated in a special session in Parliament that was called to address political tensions, student-led rallies were set to continue with a march through central Bangkok on Monday evening apparently to bring attention to the time King Maha Vajiralongkorn spends in Germany. 

