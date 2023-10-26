MULTIMEDIA

Ukraine supporters protest at EU Summit

Olivier Hoslet, EPA-EFE

Supporters of Ukraine stage a protest on the sidelines of the EU Summit in Brussels, Belgium on Thursday. In a two-day summit scheduled for October 26-27, EU leaders are expected to address the situation in the Middle-East and Ukraine, as well as the EU's long-term budget, migration, and external relations.