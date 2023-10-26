Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Pumpkins for Halloween emojis?

Angela Weiss, AFP

Posted at Oct 26 2023 04:03 PM

Pumpkins for Halloween emojis?

Carved pumpkins with spooky faces are displayed during "The Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze" in Croton-on-Hudson, New York on Wednesday, ahead of Halloween. The event features over 7,000 hand-carved, illuminated pumpkins. 


 

Read More:  The Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze   Croton-on-Hudson   New York   Halloween   pumpkins  