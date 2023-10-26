MULTIMEDIA
Pumpkins for Halloween emojis?
Angela Weiss, AFP
Posted at Oct 26 2023 04:03 PM
Carved pumpkins with spooky faces are displayed during "The Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze" in Croton-on-Hudson, New York on Wednesday, ahead of Halloween. The event features over 7,000 hand-carved, illuminated pumpkins.
- /news/10/28/23/pogo-hub-in-pasay-raided-for-alleged-prostitution
- /business/10/28/23/business-mentor-why-some-business-plans-fail
- /overseas/10/28/23/hamas-says-battling-israeli-troops-on-the-ground-in-gaza
- /overseas/10/28/23/un-general-assembly-calls-for-humanitarian-truce-in-gaza
- /entertainment/10/28/23/why-richard-gutierrez-remains-a-solid-kapamilya