Maine mass shooting claims 22, shooter at large

Cj Gunther, EPA-EFE

A police car drives past a road block sign on the road leading to Schemengees bar where a man reportedly opened fire killing and injuring numerous people in Lewiston, Maine, USA on Wednesday. Early reports indicate as many as 22 people have been killed, and dozens injured. The Lewiston Maine Police Department is currently searching for Robert Card, the person of interest in the mass shooting.