Children rescued after Israeli airstrike in Gaza

Mohammed Saber, EPA-EFE

Posted at Oct 26 2023 12:49 PM

Children rescued after Israeli airstrike in Gaza

A Palestinian man carries a wounded girl after recovering her from the rubble of a destroyed area following Israeli air strikes in Gaza City on Wednesday. The Israeli military continued its bombardment of even as several countries have called for "humanitarian pauses" to allow for more aid to come into Gaza.

