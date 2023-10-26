Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Children rescued after Israeli airstrike in Gaza Mohammed Saber, EPA-EFE Posted at Oct 26 2023 12:49 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A Palestinian man carries a wounded girl after recovering her from the rubble of a destroyed area following Israeli air strikes in Gaza City on Wednesday. The Israeli military continued its bombardment of even as several countries have called for "humanitarian pauses" to allow for more aid to come into Gaza. Israel aims fire at southern Gaza, authorities say death toll tops 6,500 Read More: Gaza City Israel-Hamas conflict Palestine airstrike /news/10/28/23/pogo-hub-in-pasay-raided-for-alleged-prostitution/business/10/28/23/business-mentor-why-some-business-plans-fail/overseas/10/28/23/hamas-says-battling-israeli-troops-on-the-ground-in-gaza/overseas/10/28/23/un-general-assembly-calls-for-humanitarian-truce-in-gaza/entertainment/10/28/23/why-richard-gutierrez-remains-a-solid-kapamilya