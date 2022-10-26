Taj Mahal during the solar eclipse

MULTIMEDIA

Partial Solar eclipse seen from Taj Mahal

Pawan Sharma, AFP

The Taj Mahal is pictured during a partial solar eclipse in Agra, India on Tuesday. The partial eclipse began at 0858 GMT and ended off the coast of India at 1302 GMT, crossing parts of Europe, North Africa and the Middle East on its way, according to the Institute of Celestial Mechanics and Ephemeris Calculation of France's Paris Observatory.