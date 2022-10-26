MULTIMEDIA

Pope Francis prays for peace in Ukraine and world

Maurizio Brambati, EPA-EFE

Pope Francis leads 'The cry of the peace' (Il grido della pace), a prayer for peace in Ukraine and in the world, together with the representatives of the Christian Churches and Communities and of the World Religions, at the Colosseum in Rome, Italy on Tuesday. Russian troops in February 2022 entered Ukraine, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis.