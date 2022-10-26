Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Pope Francis prays for peace in Ukraine and world

Maurizio Brambati, EPA-EFE

Posted at Oct 26 2022 06:02 PM

Pope Francis prays for peace in Ukraine and world

Pope Francis leads 'The cry of the peace' (Il grido della pace), a prayer for peace in Ukraine and in the world, together with the representatives of the Christian Churches and Communities and of the World Religions, at the Colosseum in Rome, Italy on Tuesday. Russian troops in February 2022 entered Ukraine, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. 

Read More:  Pope Francis   Il grido della pace   The cry of peace   prayer for Ukraine   world peace   Ukraine Crisis   Ukraine War   Rome   peace   Pope   conflict   war  