Overseas MULTIMEDIA

COVID-19 resurgence in Spain

Emilio Morenatti, AP

Posted at Oct 26 2020 09:22 PM

A resident walks with a dog on an empty street after curfew in Barcelona on Sunday. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has declared a second nationwide state of emergency in hopes of stemming a resurgence in coronavirus infections.