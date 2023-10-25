Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Tel Aviv memorial remembers minors kidnapped by Hamas Abir Sultan, EPA-EFE Posted at Oct 25 2023 10:53 PM | Updated as of Oct 26 2023 12:22 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Teddy bears carrying the names and pictures of Israeli minors held hostage by Hamas in Gaza are displayed at Dizengoff Square in Tel Aviv, Israel on Wednesday. According to the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), more than 200 people, both Israelis and foreign nationals, were taken hostage by Hamas on October 7 in an unprecedented attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip. Two hostages had been released on late October 21 and two more on October 23. On the edge of Gaza, Israeli soldiers brace for battle Tel Aviv sirens warn of incoming rockets Gazans scramble to find survivors under rubble of flattened home Read More: Israel Hamas Hamas hostage Israel Hamas conflict Tel Aviv memorial /news/10/28/23/pogo-hub-in-pasay-raided-for-alleged-prostitution/business/10/28/23/business-mentor-why-some-business-plans-fail/overseas/10/28/23/hamas-says-battling-israeli-troops-on-the-ground-in-gaza/overseas/10/28/23/un-general-assembly-calls-for-humanitarian-truce-in-gaza/entertainment/10/28/23/why-richard-gutierrez-remains-a-solid-kapamilya