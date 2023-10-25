MULTIMEDIA

Tel Aviv memorial remembers minors kidnapped by Hamas

Abir Sultan, EPA-EFE

Teddy bears carrying the names and pictures of Israeli minors held hostage by Hamas in Gaza are displayed at Dizengoff Square in Tel Aviv, Israel on Wednesday. According to the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), more than 200 people, both Israelis and foreign nationals, were taken hostage by Hamas on October 7 in an unprecedented attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip. Two hostages had been released on late October 21 and two more on October 23.