MULTIMEDIA

Gaza aid at the ready

Khaled Elfiqi, EPA-EFE

Egyptian Red Crescent Society employees and volunteers handle humanitarian aid bound for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip at a warehouse in Arish, Egypt on Wednesday. International mediators continued on October 25 to push for the passage of more aid into Gaza and the exit of foreign nationals fleeing the conflict. Fifty-four aid trucks have so far made their way into the Gaza Strip through Egypt's border, according to aid organizations, while various UN agencies asked for more to be allowed with inhabitants displaced and lack access to food, electricity and medical supplies.