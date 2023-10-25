MULTIMEDIA

Fuel shortage threatens hospital operations in Gaza

Mohammed Saber, EPA-EFE

Emergency generators keep Al Shifa hospital lit up amid the darkness in Gaza City on Tuesday. The Health Ministry in Gaza warned that electric generators in hospitals will cease functioning within days due to a fuel shortage and that 32 health centers are out of service due to targeting by Israeli warplanes and a fuel shortage. More than 5,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Palestinian health authority, since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7.