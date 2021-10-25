Heavy flooding after 'bomb cyclone' hits California

MULTIMEDIA
'Bomb cyclone' causes flooding in California
Carlos Barria, Reuters
Posted at Oct 25 2021 09:06 AM
Vehicles drive through a flooded area as a powerful storm drenched northern California in Fairfield, California, U.S. on Sunday. A powerful storm, forecast to bring up to 10 inches of rain according to the National Weather Service, drenched wildfire-scarred northern California on Sunday, triggering mudslides and downing electric lines with winds blasting San Francisco as the "bomb cyclone" headed south.
- /sports/10/25/21/messi-muted-as-10-man-psg-draw-with-marseille
- /overseas/10/25/21/burning-cargo-ship-spews-toxic-gas-off-canadas-pacific-coast
- /sports/10/25/21/tennis-unvaccinated-players-welcome-at-australian-open
- /sports/10/25/21/golf-matsuyama-claims-zozo-championship
- /video/news/10/25/21/calls-for-help-to-one-hospital-command-center-dip