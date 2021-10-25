Home  >  Overseas

'Bomb cyclone' causes flooding in California

Carlos Barria, Reuters

Posted at Oct 25 2021 09:06 AM

Heavy flooding after 'bomb cyclone' hits California

Vehicles drive through a flooded area as a powerful storm drenched northern California in Fairfield, California, U.S. on Sunday. A powerful storm, forecast to bring up to 10 inches of rain according to the National Weather Service, drenched wildfire-scarred northern California on Sunday, triggering mudslides and downing electric lines with winds blasting San Francisco as the "bomb cyclone" headed south.

