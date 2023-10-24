MULTIMEDIA

Hamas frees 2 elderly Israeli hostages

Oren Ziv, AFP

Israeli hostages Nurit Cooper and Yocheved Lifshitz arrive at the Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center - Ichilov hospital in Tel Aviv, Israel on Tuesday, after being held captive by Hamas since October 7, 2023. Gaza's Hamas rulers said October 23, 2023 that they had freed two more women abducted from Israel during the October 7 attacks. The Hamas group's military wing said the two elderly women, identified as Yocheved Lifshitz and Nurit Cooper, had been freed for "compelling humanitarian" reasons following mediation by Qatar and Egypt.