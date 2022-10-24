Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

La Catrina parades in Mexico City as prelude to Day of the Dead

Mario Guzman, EPA-EFE

Posted at Oct 24 2022 05:25 PM

La Catrina parades in Mexico City

Women dressed in the costume of La Catrina parade down a main avenue of Mexico City on Sunday. The parade was a prelude to Day of the Dead celebrations, which will be held on the first days of November. 

Read More:  Mexico   Day of the Dead   La Catrina   parade  