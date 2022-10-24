Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA La Catrina parades in Mexico City as prelude to Day of the Dead Mario Guzman, EPA-EFE Posted at Oct 24 2022 05:25 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Women dressed in the costume of La Catrina parade down a main avenue of Mexico City on Sunday. The parade was a prelude to Day of the Dead celebrations, which will be held on the first days of November. Read More: Mexico Day of the Dead La Catrina parade /business/10/26/22/google-parent-alphabets-profits-fall-short-at-14-b/overseas/10/26/22/biden-nuclear-attack-would-be-incredibly-serious-mistake/sports/10/26/22/alex-eala-enters-singles-r2-doubles-qf-in-w80-france/news/10/26/22/look-rockslide-damaged-structure-in-wake-of-abra-quake/sports/10/26/22/russia-rejects-us-basketball-star-griners-appeal