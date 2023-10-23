MULTIMEDIA
More aid sought for besieged Palestinian families
Mahmud Hams, AFP
Posted at Oct 23 2023 10:21 PM
Palestinian children who fled their homes due to Israeli strikes, play with the help of games organized by humanitarian workers as they shelter at a United Nations run school, in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, October 23, 2023. Calls grow to let in more humanitarian aid into the besieged Gaza Strip amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas.
