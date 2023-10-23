Jewish community call for hostage release

MULTIMEDIA

Jewish community in UK call for safe return of hostages

Andy Rain, EPA-EFE

Members of the UK Jewish community hold a solidarity rally in London, Britain, on Sunday, during which UK Israelis called for the safe return of hostages taken by Hamas. Thousands of Israelis and Palestinians have died since the militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli strikes on the Palestinian enclave which followed it.