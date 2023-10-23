MULTIMEDIA

Gaza residents line up for bread

Mohammed Saber, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Gaza residents line up to receive bread in Gaza City, on Sunday.. More than 4,500 Palestinians and 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Palestinian health authority, since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October. After 20 aid trucks were allowed into the Gaza strip on October 21, 2023 through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, 17 more were allowed in on October 22.

Read More: Gaza Israel Palestine war Hamas aid