Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Animal sacrifice in centuries-old festival in Nepal

Narendra Shrestha, EPA-EFE

Posted at Oct 23 2023 08:26 PM

Animal sacrifice in centuries-old festival in Nepal

A child gives flowers to Hindu devotees at the Mahalaxmi temple of Bode on the ninth day of Dashain festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal, on Monday. During the 15-day long Dashain festival, Nepalese devotees worship the Hindu goddess Durga, offering animal sacrifices, such as chicken, goats and buffalos to bless them with peace, prosperity and success. 

Read More:  Nepal   animal   sacrifice   Dashain   festival   Durga  