MULTIMEDIA
Animal sacrifice in centuries-old festival in Nepal
Narendra Shrestha, EPA-EFE
Posted at Oct 23 2023 08:26 PM
A child gives flowers to Hindu devotees at the Mahalaxmi temple of Bode on the ninth day of Dashain festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal, on Monday. During the 15-day long Dashain festival, Nepalese devotees worship the Hindu goddess Durga, offering animal sacrifices, such as chicken, goats and buffalos to bless them with peace, prosperity and success.
- /video/news/10/23/23/protesta-inihain-kaugnay-sa-agresyon-ng-china-sa-west-ph-sea
- /sports/10/23/23/gawilan-bejino-claim-phs-first-medals-in-asian-para-games
- /entertainment/10/23/23/is-esang-pressured-to-follow-voice-kids-alumnis-success
- /news/10/23/23/sk-candidates-supporters-nahulog-sa-dagat-matapos-bumigay-ang-tulay
- /sports/10/23/23/f1-hamilton-leclerc-disqualified-from-us-grand-prix