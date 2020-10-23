Home  >  Overseas

Unmasking the candidates

Julio Cortez, AP

Posted at Oct 23 2020 12:06 PM

First lady Melania Trump (left) and President Donald Trump (center) remain on stage as Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden walks away at the conclusion of the second and final presidential debate Thursday at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. Unlike the chaotic first presidential debate, the candidates were able to dive into more issues despite the occasional jabs.

