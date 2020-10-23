MULTIMEDIA

Largest fountain on record

Rula Rohana, Reuters

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

The Palm Fountain lights up during a ceremony at the Palm Jumeirah in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the largest fountain, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Thursday. The fountain, located at The Pointe in Dubai's waterfront Palm Jumeirah area, spans over 14,000 square feet (1,300 square meters) of sea water and features 128 super shooters reaching up to 105 meters (344 feet) in height.