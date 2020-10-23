MULTIMEDIA

France extends anti-COVID curfew in 9 cities

Valery Hache, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Two persons face the Eiffel Tower in Paris, during a nighttime curfew as a measure against the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday. France on October 22, 2020 extended the anti-COVID curfew in place in nine cities to large parts of the country, taking to 46 million the number of people forced to stay indoors at night.