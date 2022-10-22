MULTIMEDIA

Joe Biden attends student debt event in Delaware

Jim Lo Scalzo, EPA-EFE

US President Joe Biden departs the White House in Marine One for a student debt event in Delaware, in Washington, DC, USA on Friday. Biden, the oldest person ever in the US presidency, said Friday it's his "intention" to run again in 2024 and hinted, as he had previously, that an attempt by Donald Trump to return to the White House might be his motivation.