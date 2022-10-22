MULTIMEDIA
Joe Biden attends student debt event in Delaware
Jim Lo Scalzo, EPA-EFE
Posted at Oct 22 2022 11:50 AM
US President Joe Biden departs the White House in Marine One for a student debt event in Delaware, in Washington, DC, USA on Friday. Biden, the oldest person ever in the US presidency, said Friday it's his "intention" to run again in 2024 and hinted, as he had previously, that an attempt by Donald Trump to return to the White House might be his motivation.
