Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

India celebrates 1 billionth jab in fight against COVID-19

Manjunath Kiran, AFP

Posted at Oct 22 2021 10:03 AM

Helping hands in Indian hospital

Nursing staff involved with vaccination against the coronavirus pose for a photograph as Goddess Durga at the Ramaiah Hospital in Bangalore on Thursday. India administered its billionth COVID-19 vaccine dose half a year after a devastating surge in cases brought the health system close to collapse. 

Read More:  coronavirus   COVID19   India   vaccine   one billionth   jab   Bangalore   hospital  