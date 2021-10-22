Helping hands in Indian hospital

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA India celebrates 1 billionth jab in fight against COVID-19 Manjunath Kiran, AFP Posted at Oct 22 2021 10:03 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Nursing staff involved with vaccination against the coronavirus pose for a photograph as Goddess Durga at the Ramaiah Hospital in Bangalore on Thursday. India administered its billionth COVID-19 vaccine dose half a year after a devastating surge in cases brought the health system close to collapse. Read More: coronavirus COVID19 India vaccine one billionth jab Bangalore hospital /video/news/10/22/21/baguio-pinakamaraming-covid-19-cases-sa-car-doh/overseas/10/22/21/biden-says-us-would-defend-taiwan-against-china/news/10/22/21/pagasa-monitors-lpa-off-eastern-samar/news/10/22/21/robredo-presidential-bid-not-just-pang-mayaman-kiko/business/10/22/21/trumps-social-media-deal-ignites-350-percent-gain-in-spacs-shares