Helping hands in Indian hospital

India celebrates 1 billionth jab in fight against COVID-19

Manjunath Kiran, AFP

Nursing staff involved with vaccination against the coronavirus pose for a photograph as Goddess Durga at the Ramaiah Hospital in Bangalore on Thursday. India administered its billionth COVID-19 vaccine dose half a year after a devastating surge in cases brought the health system close to collapse.