MULTIMEDIA

Closed for business

Emilio Morenatti, AP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

People walk past a restaurant closed due to a resurgence of coronavirus cases in Barcelona, Spain on Thursday. Spain has reported 1 million confirmed infections, the highest number in Western Europe, and at least 34,000 deaths from COVID-19 although experts say the number is much higher since many cases were missed because of testing shortages and other problems.