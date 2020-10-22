Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Closed for business Emilio Morenatti, AP Posted at Oct 22 2020 10:34 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest People walk past a restaurant closed due to a resurgence of coronavirus cases in Barcelona, Spain on Thursday. Spain has reported 1 million confirmed infections, the highest number in Western Europe, and at least 34,000 deaths from COVID-19 although experts say the number is much higher since many cases were missed because of testing shortages and other problems. In WHO overhaul push, EU urges changes to handling of pandemics Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 Barcelona Spain restaurant closed restaurant Spain covid cases /entertainment/10/23/20/ang-sa-iyo-ay-akin-series-title-becomes-scathing-line-in-scandalous-confrontation/news/10/23/20/ph-extends-help-to-rohingyas-in-myanmars-rakhine-state/entertainment/10/23/20/the-hows-of-us-coming-to-itunes-google-play/overseas/10/23/20/japanese-drug-firm-hit-by-cyberattack-data-breach/overseas/10/23/20/india-to-allow-entry-of-foreign-visitors-except-tourists