France pays tribute to slain History teacher

Francois Mori, AP/ Pool

The coffin of slain teacher Samuel Paty is carried away in the courtyard of the Sorbonne university during a national memorial event in Paris, France on Wednesday. French history teacher Samuel Paty was beheaded in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, northwest of Paris, by a 18-year-old Moscow-born Chechen refugee, who was later shot dead by police.