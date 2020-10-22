MULTIMEDIA
France pays tribute to slain History teacher
Francois Mori, AP/ Pool
Posted at Oct 22 2020 10:05 AM
The coffin of slain teacher Samuel Paty is carried away in the courtyard of the Sorbonne university during a national memorial event in Paris, France on Wednesday. French history teacher Samuel Paty was beheaded in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, northwest of Paris, by a 18-year-old Moscow-born Chechen refugee, who was later shot dead by police.
