Czech Republic announces national lockdown to curb covid spread

Petr David Josek, AP

A man wearing a face mask carries his dog across the medieval Charles Bridge in Prague, Czech Republic on Tuesday. In another desperate attempt to slow the rise of coronavirus infections in the Czech Republic, Health Minister Roman Prymula has announced a ban on free movement of people in the country and a closure of many stores, shopping malls and hotels. At the same time, state offices will limit their opening hours. Prime Minister Andrej Babis says those measures should prevent the collapse of the health system in early November.