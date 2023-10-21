Pro-Palestine protest in Atlanta

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Praying amid the protest Erik S. Lesser, EPA-EFE Posted at Oct 21 2023 11:40 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A man prays as people participate in a pro-Palestine protest due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in downtown Atlanta, Georgia on Friday. Palestinians in war-torn Gaza are waiting on emergency aid promised in a deal struck by US President Joe Biden, as Israel continues retaliatory attacks against Hamas. Besieged Palestinians await aid trucks as Israel pounds Gaza Hamas releases two US hostages with hope for more Read More: Israel Palestine Gaza Hamas Israel-Hamas conflict Atlanta protest /business/10/21/23/bpi-lowers-uitf-minimum-to-p1k-to-entice-youth-investors/news/10/21/23/filipinos-in-gaza-still-waiting-for-egypts-borders-to-open-dfa/business/10/21/23/pump-prices-expected-to-rise-by-more-than-p1/news/10/21/23/marcos-optimistic-labor-issue-with-kuwait-will-be-fixed/news/10/21/23/piston-dont-punish-strikers-address-jeepney-drivers-issues