Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Praying amid the protest

Erik S. Lesser, EPA-EFE

Posted at Oct 21 2023 11:40 AM

Pro-Palestine protest in Atlanta

A man prays as people participate in a pro-Palestine protest due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in downtown Atlanta, Georgia on Friday. Palestinians in war-torn Gaza are waiting on emergency aid promised in a deal struck by US President Joe Biden, as Israel continues retaliatory attacks against Hamas. 

Read More:  Israel   Palestine   Gaza   Hamas   Israel-Hamas conflict   Atlanta   protest  