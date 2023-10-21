MULTIMEDIA
India holds Durga Puja festival
Piyal Adhikary, EPA-EFE
Posted at Oct 21 2023 02:51 PM
People near the Ganges River take part in the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India on Saturday. The festival, which runs from October 20 to 24, celebrates goddess Durga as the motherly power behind creation, as well as her victory over evil.
