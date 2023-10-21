Home  >  Overseas

Piyal Adhikary, EPA-EFE

Oct 21 2023

India holds Durga Puja festival

People near the Ganges River take part in the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India on Saturday. The festival, which runs from October 20 to 24, celebrates goddess Durga as the motherly power behind creation, as well as her victory over evil. 

