Prisoner exchange in Ukraine

Reuniting with her son

Alessandro Guerra, EPA-EFE

A mother reacts as she meets her son who was a member of the militia of the self-proclaimed DPR and was exchanged as a prisoner of war with Ukraine, in Novoazovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine on Friday. The head of the self-proclaimed DPR, Denis Pushilin, and relatives met fighters from the Donetsk and Lugansk Peoples Republics as a result of a prisoner-of-war exchange on 17 October. After the exchange, those released from captivity were treated in a hospital and were able to meet with their relatives only now.