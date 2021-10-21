Russia raises alarm in COVID-19 deaths

MULTIMEDIA

Russia records 1,028 COVID-19 deaths in a day

Kirill Kudryavtsev, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Servicemen of Russia's Emergencies Ministry wearing protective gear disinfect Moscow's Belorussky railway station on Wedensday, amid the ongoing coronavirus disease pandemic. Russia said Wednesday 1,028 people died of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, a new record, as President Vladimir Putin mulls introducing nationwide restrictions to curb the spread of the disease.



