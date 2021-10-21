Home  >  Overseas

Russia records 1,028 COVID-19 deaths in a day

Russia raises alarm in COVID-19 deaths

Servicemen of Russia's Emergencies Ministry wearing protective gear disinfect Moscow's Belorussky railway station on Wedensday, amid the ongoing coronavirus disease pandemic. Russia said Wednesday 1,028 people died of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, a new record, as President Vladimir Putin mulls introducing nationwide restrictions to curb the spread of the disease. 


 

