Audience with Pope Francis

MULTIMEDIA
Boy receives skullcap from Pope Francis
Andreas Solaro, AFP
Posted at Oct 21 2021 09:53 AM
Pope Francis (center) is greeted by a child during the weekly general audience at Paul-VI hall in the Vatican on Wedensday. The boy, who walked unexpectedly onto the stage to say hello to Pope Francis during the weekly Wednesday audience at the Vatican, won a white papal skullcap to take home.
