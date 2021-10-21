Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Boy receives skullcap from Pope Francis

Andreas Solaro, AFP

Posted at Oct 21 2021 09:53 AM

Audience with Pope Francis

Pope Francis (center) is greeted by a child during the weekly general audience at Paul-VI hall in the Vatican on Wedensday. The boy, who walked unexpectedly onto the stage to say hello to Pope Francis during the weekly Wednesday audience at the Vatican, won a white papal skullcap to take home. 

Read More:  Pope Francis   skullcap   boy   weekly audience  