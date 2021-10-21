At least 100 killed in India and Nepal flooding

MULTIMEDIA

Flooding and landslides kills at least 100 in India and Nepal

AFP

Commuters stand on a flyover on a flooded national highway after river Kosi overflowed following heavy rains near Rampur in India's Uttar Pradesh state on Wednesday. The death toll from days of flooding and landslides in India and Nepal crossed 100 on Wednesday, including several families swept away or crushed in their homes by avalanches of mud and rocks.