Not afraid of COVID-19?

Timothy A. Clary, AFP

A man walks past a mural depicting US President Donald Trump as the Grim Reaper by the artist who goes by the name "Pure Genius" on a wall on Houston Street in New York City Tuesday. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 8,188,585 COVID-19 infections with 219,499 deaths in the country.