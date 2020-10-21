MULTIMEDIA
Not afraid of COVID-19?
Timothy A. Clary, AFP
Posted at Oct 21 2020 11:21 AM
A man walks past a mural depicting US President Donald Trump as the Grim Reaper by the artist who goes by the name "Pure Genius" on a wall on Houston Street in New York City Tuesday. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 8,188,585 COVID-19 infections with 219,499 deaths in the country.
