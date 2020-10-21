MULTIMEDIA

2,000 year-old cat etching discovered in Nazca hillside

Peruvian Ministry of Culture / AFP

Undated handout picture released by the Peruvian Ministry of Culture, showing a giant cat figure etched into a slope at the UNESCO world heritage site in the desert near the town of Nazca in southern Peru, after the area was discovered and cleaned by archaeologists. The geoglyph, which was barely visible and about to disappear due to erosion, measures 37 meters from head to tail and forms part of the Nazca Lines - the hundreds of geoglyphs, including a hummingbird, a monkey and a pelican, carved into a coastal plain about 400 km south of Lima. The lines were found to measure between 30 and 40 cm in width, according to a statement released by the Peruvian ministry of culture.

The Nazca Lines date back to between 500 BC and 500 AD, and cover an area of about 450 square km. They were given world heritage status in 1994.