Mama Mia! French winemakers destroy Spanish wines

Guillaume Horcajuelo, EPA-EFE

French winemakers destroy a shipment of Freixenet cava coming from Spain during a demonstration by the tollbooth in Le Boulou, near the Spanish border, south of France, October 19, 2023. Winegrowers and winemakers from south of France are protesting against the introduction of Spanish wines, which is affecting the local wine industry already saddled by declining revenues.

