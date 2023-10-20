Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Indonesian students pray for Palestine Hotli Simanjuntak, EPA-EFE Posted at Oct 20 2023 06:46 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Muslim students hold placards during a mass prayer in solidarity with Palestinians, in Banda Aceh, Indonesia on Friday. Hundreds of students attended a mass prayer and collected donations for humanitarian missions for people in Gaza as the Israel-Hamas conflict continues. Besieged Palestinians await aid trucks as Israel pounds Gaza Read More: Israel Hamas Palestine Gaza solidarity mass Indonesia /news/10/20/23/calabarzon-police-searching-for-missing-beauty-queen/video/news/10/20/23/pulis-na-nag-amok-namaril-1-araw-bago-ikasal-sa-las-pias-tiklo/video/overseas/10/20/23/church-used-as-shelter-hit-by-israeli-airstrike-officials-say/life/10/20/23/healthcare-workers-in-demand-sa-austria-sa-susunod-na-8-taon/video/entertainment/10/20/23/kyle-echarris-lucky-charm-pendant-containing-ashes-of-departed-sister