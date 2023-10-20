Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Indonesian students pray for Palestine

Hotli Simanjuntak, EPA-EFE

Posted at Oct 20 2023 06:46 PM

Indonesian students pray for Palestine

Muslim students hold placards during a mass prayer in solidarity with Palestinians, in Banda Aceh, Indonesia on Friday. Hundreds of students attended a mass prayer and collected donations for humanitarian missions for people in Gaza as the Israel-Hamas conflict continues. 

Read More:  Israel   Hamas   Palestine   Gaza   solidarity mass   Indonesia  